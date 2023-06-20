KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Can Leona Maguire follow LPGA Tour win with major breakthrough?

Leona Maguire is among those chasing a maiden major victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Leona Maguire has set her sights on challenging for a maiden major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after her impressive victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Maguire overturned a two-shot deficit during a thrilling final day in Michigan, playing her last six holes in six under to close a spectacular bogey-free 64 and register her second LPGA Tour victory in as many seasons.

The Irishwoman had finished runner-up in the event for each of the last two years, losing out in a play-off in 2022 and ending two shots behind Nelly Korda in 2021, with Maguire pleased go one better and finally add to her victory tally.

Leona Maguire carded a bogey-free 64 to claim a two-shot victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic

"This one is I think that little bit sweeter after coming so close two years in a row," Maguire said. "I know a lot of people this week were saying you're due one, this course owes you something, all the rest.

"But I suppose that's not golf. Golf usually doesn't work like that. But nice that it all worked out well for me this week."

The latest success follows a semi-final appearance at the Bank of Home LPGA Match Play and a tied-seventh finish at the Mizuho Americas Open in her previous two starts, giving Maguire plenty of confidence heading into the second women's major of the year.

"Obviously to get my second win is obviously very nice, and I'll try and give myself as best a chance as possible in the remaining majors this year. I didn't put any pressure on myself this week, so not going to do that for the rest of the season and just enjoy my golf as much as I can."

Maguire has already paid a visit to Baltusrol ahead of this week's event, live on Sky Sports, with the 28-year-old expecting a tough test when the venue hosts the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for the first time and the first women's major since 1985.

Leona Maguire posted two top-10s in majors in 2022

"It's a beastly golf course," Maguire explained. "It's a real major venue. I think this week [Meijer LPGA Classic] is good preparation for it. I feel like I drove the ball really well this week.

"I think the greens are going to be firm and fast there like they were here. A slightly different test, it being a major and all. I think the biggest thing will be resting and recovering after this as quickly as I can and resetting and going again tomorrow once we get on-site."

A victory for Maguire would see her become Ireland's first female major champion, with the 2021 Solheim Cup winner looking to match past successes from the likes of Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington.

"Obviously he [McIlroy] has been incredibly impressive, everything that he's done throughout his career," Maguire explained. "He was kind of gone out of junior golf in Ireland when I was growing up, but I think yes, Rory has been a big inspiration for a lot of people.

"The big one for me has been Padraig Harrington. I had a few really key up-and-downs this week, especially on 17 both Friday and Saturday. Padraig showed me some shots, so I have to thank him for it. I got to spend some time with him, and yeah, all the Irish guys are great.

"I think it's nice being from that sort of close-knit community, Shane [Lowry], Padraig [Harrington] and Paul McGinley. They're there to give me advice or give Dermott [Byrne, caddie] advice whenever we need it. It's nice to have that sort of camaraderie and give the people at home more to cheer about."

