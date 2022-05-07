Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in mix at Wells Fargo Championship after Jason Day's nightmare round

Rory McIlroy is six strokes behind 54-hole leader Keegan Bradley at the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy is in contention at the Wells Fargo Championship courtesy of a two-under par third round and a nightmare nine-over afternoon for overnight leader Jason Day amid the Maryland rain and cold.

Defending champion McIlroy began his round with successive bogeys to tumble to two over par for the tournament but picked up with four birdies across his next seven holes to rise to two under at TPC Potomac.

The 33-year-old parred every hole on his back nine, narrowly failing to sink a birdie putt on 18, and is lurking in sixth spot, six shots behind outright leader Keegan Bradley (eight under par).

McIlroy was one of only four players - Bradley, Cameron Young and Nick Taylor the others - to shoot under par on a challenging Saturday, with Bradley the pick of the bunch as he carded a three-under 67.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick - still chasing his first PGA Tour win after seven victories on the DP World Tour - made a solid one over in the inclement weather and is in fifth spot on three under, five shots behind Bradley.

Bradley's nearest challenger is Max Homa, on six under par.

Day was three clear of the field overnight on 10 under par but his advantage evaporated on Saturday with the Australian shooting an eye-watering 79 to plummet to one under.

Jason Day shot a nine-over 79 on day three at TPC Potomac

The Australian dropped five shots across three holes on the front nine, with bogeys at three and five sandwiching a triple-bogey seven on the fourth, a hole on which he found water off the tee and then missed an eight-foot putt which would have limited the damage to double bogey.

Day went on to bogey the ninth before double bogeying the par-five 10th and although he had momentary joy with a birdie at 12, he then bagged back-to-back bogeys at 15 and 16.

The Australian won this tournament in 2018 - the most recent of his 12 victories on the PGA Tour.

Bradley is seeking his first PGA Tour win since 2018

Bradley, like Day, last won on the PGA Tour four years ago but has a real chance of ending that barren with the 2016 PGA champion two clear of Homa and four clear of James Hahn and Anirban Lahiri.

Should McIlroy emerge victorious, it would be his fourth title at this event, with his success last year following previous triumphs in 2010 and 2015, the first of which marked his maiden PGA Tour victory.

