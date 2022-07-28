England's Georgia Hall in the mix at Scottish Open after finishing two shots off the lead
Korea's Hye Jin Choi leads the way after round one of the Scottish Open after finishing the day eight under.
Last Updated: 28/07/22 8:43pm
England's Georgia Hall lies two shots off the lead after the opening round of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.
Hall carded seven birdies and one bogey in an opening six-under-par 66 at Dundonald Links, where Korea's Hye Jin Choi covered her last five holes in five under in an opening 64.
"Very happy with how I played today," Hall, the 2018 Women's British Open champion, said.
- Jacklin: Ryder Cup legacy 'is done' | 'Golf is in a big mess'
- Stenson 'let DP World Tour down' over LIV | 'Ryder Cup will be affected'
Live Ladies European Tour Golf
July 29, 2022, 3:00pm
Live on
"Everything was pretty good. Didn't really miss a shot and managed to hole some good putts.
"I'm really happy and enjoying playing links golf again. Any time in the morning you know that you're probably going to have the easiest conditions and I tried to take advantage of that."
The afternoon starters had to cope with a torrential downpour which left standing water on the course, but Hall's Solheim Cup partner Celine Boutier and former world number one Lydia Ko overcame the conditions to shoot 65 and join American Lilia Vu in second place.
England's Bronte Law carded an opening 68 which was matched by defending champion Ryan O'Toole, with world number one Jin Young Ko returning a two-under-par 70.