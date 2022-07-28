England's Georgia Hall in the mix at Scottish Open after finishing two shots off the lead

Georgia Hall finished two strokes off the lead

England's Georgia Hall lies two shots off the lead after the opening round of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

Hall carded seven birdies and one bogey in an opening six-under-par 66 at Dundonald Links, where Korea's Hye Jin Choi covered her last five holes in five under in an opening 64.

"Very happy with how I played today," Hall, the 2018 Women's British Open champion, said.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

"Everything was pretty good. Didn't really miss a shot and managed to hole some good putts.

"I'm really happy and enjoying playing links golf again. Any time in the morning you know that you're probably going to have the easiest conditions and I tried to take advantage of that."

The afternoon starters had to cope with a torrential downpour which left standing water on the course, but Hall's Solheim Cup partner Celine Boutier and former world number one Lydia Ko overcame the conditions to shoot 65 and join American Lilia Vu in second place.

England's Bronte Law carded an opening 68 which was matched by defending champion Ryan O'Toole, with world number one Jin Young Ko returning a two-under-par 70.