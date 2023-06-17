US Open 2023: Full list of pairings and tee times for third round at Los Angeles Country Club

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 123rd US Open, held at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1733 Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1744 Adam Hadwin (Can), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1755 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1806 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), David Puig (Esp)

1817 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Ben Carr (x)

1828 Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

1839 Cameron Young, Padraig Harrington (Irl)

1850 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa) (x)

1901 Maxwell Moldovan (x), Sam Stevens

1917 Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1928 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Kevin Streelman

1939 Adam Svensson (Can), Jordan Smith (Eng)

1950 Jacob Solomon, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

2001 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor)

2012 Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent (x)

2023 Patrick Rodgers, Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

2034 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Brooks Koepka

2045 Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala

2101 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

2112 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau

2123 Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell

2134 Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat

2145 Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

2156 Romain Langasque (Fra),Nick Hardy

2207 Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

2218 Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano (Jpn)

2229 Justin Suh, Brian Harman

2245 Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

2256 Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler

2307 Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

2318 Dustin Johnson, Harris English

2329 Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2340 Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

