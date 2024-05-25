Grayson Murray: Two-time PGA Tour winner dies aged 30 after withdrawing from Charles Schwab Challenge

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray has passed away aged 30; Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge during the second round on Friday

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray passed away aged 30 on Saturday morning, the Tour has confirmed.

Murray had been competing in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, before withdrawing late during his second round on Friday due to illness.

"We were devastated to learn - and are heartbroken to share - that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," wrote commissioner Jay Monahan.

"The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

"I reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.

"The PGA Tour has grief counsellors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field. I am en route to Fort Worth and will share more information when we can."

World number one Scottie Scheffler led the tributes to Murray after moving into second place in the tournament on 14 under after a third-round 66.

Scheffler said: "Obviously, the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them.

"I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so. There's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is, but I'm thinking about his family."

Following PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray's death at the age of 30, just one day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge, the golfing world paid tribute to him.

Long-time caddie Jay Green released a statement hailing Murray as "the absolute best".

"Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend," he said. "He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply."

In 2021, Murray revealed on social media that he was receiving treatment for alcoholism. He was also open about his mental health struggles after winning in January.

"Yeah, my parents have been through, you know, hell and back basically for the last six years with me fighting some mental stuff," Murray said at the time.

"It's not easy on me, and the people around me that love me, they don't like to see me down. They've been my No 1 supporters. There's a few friends as well that have been there and it makes these moments a lot more special."

Murray was victorious at the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier this year after sinking a 40-foot birdie putt to beat Byeong Hun An and Keegan Bradley in a playoff.

It marked his first victory on tour since clinching his maiden PGA Tour title during his 2017 rookie campaign, when he shot a final-round 68 to win the Barbasol Championship at the age of 24.

Murray made the cut at last week's PGA Championship before finishing tied-43rd on six under par.

Before turning professional in 2015 Murray had won three straight Callaway Junior World Championships from 2006-2008 as the top ranked player in his age group. He then spent time at Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Arizona State University, eventually earning a sponsor's exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour.

Victory at the Nationwide Children's saw him finish second on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in 2016, paving the way to him securing full status on the PGA Tour in 2017.