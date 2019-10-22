Sky Sports Golf podcast: Thomas' win, Rory rivalry and drugs in golf

Listen or subscribe on:

Jamie Spence and John Hawksworth join regular host Josh Antmann to look back at another bumper week, where Nicolas Colsaerts registered his first win since 2012 and Justin Thomas topped the leaderboard at the CJ Cup.

The panel reflect on Colsaerts' win in France and reflect on a dramatic final day, as well as taking a closer look at some of the questionable chipping techniques from some of the contenders at Le Golf National.

Nicolas Colsaerts claimed a one-shot victory in Paris

The trio review some costly penalties after Marcel Siem disqualified himself for getting a 10-shot penalty and Lee Ann Walker was handed a 58-shot penalty at the Senior LPGA Championship.

After Matt Every was suspended by the PGA Tour for use at cannabis, the guests give their verdict on whether the penalty was too harsh and also share their take on the latest comments regarding Rory McIlroy's rivalry with Brooks Koepka.

There's a look ahead to this week's Portugal Masters and inaugural Zozo Championship, where Tiger Woods features, plus another edition of Ponder the Pro and the best of your tweets.