Dustin Johnson can win Grand Slam within three years, says Rich Beem

After watching Dustin Johnson's dominant victory at the 84th Masters, Rich Beem predicts DJ can complete a Grand Slam of major titles within the next three years...

Unique would be a good way of putting it. It did lack the roars with this Masters just because of the simple fact Dustin Johnson hit some really quality shots and I think he would have appreciated them.

He would have loved to hear the roars, he would have loved to hear the ovation walking up to each and every green. The patrons just telling him, "what you are doing is amazing". I think he would have loved all that.

Johnson finally won his second major after a wait of almost four-and-a-half years

But saying that, I don't think Dustin thrives on that. I think he would have liked it but he is not going to sit there and say, "it wasn't quite the same", because I think that whatever he says afterwards the fact is that he has won the Green Jacket in record fashion.

In terms of great major performances, this rates right up there, there is no doubt. This is one of those championships I am just never going to forget. This tournament was a lot like what I saw Jordan Spieth do back in 2015.

It was clinical, he never got really flustered. He might have got a little bit anxious at times but you never saw any panic in his game whatsoever and you never got a sense that he was going to blow the lead like he has in certain tournaments throughout his career.

I think that's one of the reasons why he won the Tour Championship, because even though he was chased down and caught, he never got flustered, he never got overwhelmed and he kept doing what he was doing and it paid off in the end.

It was the same at Augusta, he was just able to run away with it and outdistance himself come the second nine.

Butch Harmon has no doubts that Dustin will win more majors, but I am going to go one more than Butch. I think Dustin Johnson in the next three years is going to win the career Grand Slam.

I think he is going to cling on to this one and it's unfortunate that he might have to give it back in four-and-a-half months' time. That would be the disappointing thing to a point but, once again, you are never going to fully take it away from the man. Once he steps on the grass he is going to have it.

Johnson can win the Grand Slam in the next three years

But if he is able to repeat what he is doing right now, I'm hard pressed to say anybody in the game of golf is going to be able to chase him down.

I know we talk about Bryson DeChambeau, how hard he hits it, and what he could possibly do. But DJ hits it absolutely far enough to contend at this golf course each and every year.

Now he understands how to win here he is going to be awfully tough to beat in years to come.