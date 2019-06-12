Jason Day's caddie switch to Steve Williams a great fit for US Open

Jason Day has Steve Williams caddying for him at the US Open

Wayne "Radar" Riley reflects on Jason Day's caddie change for the US Open and explains why Tiger Woods can win at Pebble Beach.

Jason Day is someone who obviously needs a little bit of help to eliminate mistakes and Steve Williams is the type of guy who can do that.

For someone like Day, a major champion and a former world No 1, it's a fantastic addition to his team and I think it's only going to be a great thing. He needed to make a change in his game and we'll see over time whether it works or not.

Day is chasing for a first victory of 2019

Williams probably wouldn't suit a Rory McIlroy who likes to be in control of every aspect of the way he plays the golf course, whereas it could be exactly the type of person that Day is after.

He's a regimental caddie and is a sergeant major type of character on a golf course, who has so much experience to offer and will be able to direct Day around the golf course."

Williams (left) caddied for Tiger Woods and Adam Scott in major victories

Williams was on the bag for Tiger Woods here in 2000 when he won by 15, which is a winning margin that I can't see ever being emulated in the history of the game.

Woods is setting himself for these majors and I think it's a golf course that will suit his eye once again, so there's no reason why he can't here this week.

He has as good of a chance of winning here as anyone else, which he knows and everyone else in the field knows. It's just a matter of putting on Poa annua greens.

The USGA have history in setting up courses both poorly and very well, but they've got great weather here and if they botch this one up then someone's surely going to be fired! I can't see there any problems here though, as the golf course is in great condition and the course is penal.

Woods is bidding for a 16th major title this week

"Early indications show that they've got the balance right this week, as the fairways are generous but if you hit it into the rough then you are going to be penalised. It's one of those majors where you should know what you're going to get.

This course doesn't specifically suit any type of player, as it's one where short-ish hitters have prevailed here. The bombers aren't necessarily going to prevail this week, it's going to be a player with a great short game as these greens are minute!

