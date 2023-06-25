Women's PGA Championship: Ruoning Yin claims maiden major as Stephanie Meadow, Leona Maguire miss out

Ruoning Yin claimed a maiden major title with a one-shot victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Ruoning Yin secured her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and a maiden major title with a dramatic one-shot victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The 20-year-old carded a bogey-free 67 on a weather-delayed final day at Baltusrol Golf Club, where a birdie at the par-five 18th lifted her to eight under ahead of former US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso.

Solheim Cup stars Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist shared third spot on six under with Megan Khang, Xiyu Lin and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, while overnight leader Leona Maguire slipped out contention after a disappointing Sunday.

Leona Maguire was chasing a second victory in as many weeks on the LPGA Tour

Maguire took a one-shot lead into the final day but lost ground with three bogeys in a six-hole stretch from the sixth, with a three-over 74 leaving her four strokes back in a share of 11th.

