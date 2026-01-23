Rory McIlroy seven shots off halfway lead at Dubai Desert Classic with Patrick Reed out in front in DP World Tour event

Rory McIlroy is seven shots adrift of leader Patrick Reed at the halfway stage of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as he aims to win the event for a third time in four years.

The Northern Irishman, champion of this tournament in 2023 and 2024 following previous triumphs in 2009 and 2015, carded a three-under 69 at Emirates Golf Club after his opening-day one-over 73 and is now at two under overall in the UAE with 36 holes remaining.

McIlroy, who ended day one eight strokes behind then front-runner Francesco Molinari, registered six birdies and three bogeys on Friday as he moved up the leaderboard, picking up shots at two, five, nine, 10, 14 and 18 but dropping strokes at four, six and 12.

USA's Reed, runner-up to McIlroy three years ago, heads the field on nine-under par after a six-under second day, with the 2018 Masters champion's blemish-free 66 featuring four birdies and an eagle.

Image: Patrick Reed leads England's Andy Sullivan by one shot at Emirates Golf Club

McIlroy: I can be right in the mix come Sunday

Speaking afterwards, McIlroy said: "I felt I did pretty well.

"Conditions got trickier as the day went on. As we got to the back nine, the wind picked up and greens are getting firm, so you have to pick-and-choose your spots when to be aggressive, when to attack the par-fives.

"I felt like I did a pretty good job of that. The long game clicked a little bit better. I hit a lot of good shots today. I hit a lot of good putts that didn't go in. But overall it was an improvement on [day one].

"I gave myself plenty of opportunities. I didn't take maybe as many as I wanted to but I'm sure everyone in the field feels that way.

"I think I came from 10 behind a couple years ago to win, so of I go out on Saturday in slightly better conditions and post a low one, then I'll be right in the mix come Sunday."

Image: McIlroy is aiming for a fifth Desert Classic title of his career and a third in four years

Sullivan with round of the day as Hatton cards stunning eagle

England's Andy Sullivan is just one shot behind Reed after a seven-under 65, moving into second place with an eagle at his final hole after a topsy-turvy closing stretch followed a sublime front nine.

Sullivan, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, with three victories in 2015 and then another in 2020, reeled off four gains in a row between his third and sixth holes and then went back-to-back at nine and 10 before three bogeys were dotted around two further birdies and that round-ending eagle coming home.

Eighteen-hole leader Molinari remains at seven under after an even-par day, going at two-over on his front nine but then rallying in the second half of his round with three birdies.

The Italian is in a share of third sport with compatriot Andrea Pavan.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton is four back at five under, and in a big group sharing sixth place, after a sensational chip-in from off the green for eagle at 17 and then a closing birdie saw him to a three-under 69.

The Ryder Cup star had chalked up four birdies and as many bogeys before that superb finish.

World No 3 Tommy Fleetwood almost holed out from a bunker for eagle at the second during an even-par 72 that left him one over for the event, just inside the cut line and 10 strokes off pace-setter Reed.

