Solheim Cup 2024: Dame Laura Davies on Charley Hull thrashing Nelly Korda, USA's win and Europe's next captain

Dame Laura Davies believes a major breakthrough for Charley Hull "has to happen" after her impressive Solheim Cup performance and dominant victory over world No 1 Nelly Korda.

The Englishwoman partnered rookie Esther Henseleit to a final-hole victory in the Saturday foursomes and also teamed up with close friend Georgia Hall that day to win her fourballs match, reducing Europe's deficit to 10-6 heading into the Sunday singles.

Hull demolished Korda 6&4 in the top match to give Suzann Pettersen's side a dream start to the final day, where Europe threatened a historic victory before Team USA held on for a 15.5-12.5 win and first Solheim Cup success since 2017.

The world No 12 finished as Europe's top scorer with three points from five matches and Davies, who served as vice-captain, was impressed with Hull's display, believing she has the game to challenge for major success in the years ahead.

"I can't believe she's not already [a major champion], as she's so talented," Davies told Sky Sports News. "It's not easy to win major championships, we all know that, but that's what we'd hope for her because she's that good.

"She just needs to win more tournaments and get herself into contention more. I know she's up there a fair bit and she has lots of close calls in majors, the US Women's Open and the AIG Women's Open last year, but you feel it has to happen at some point.

"She has been superb this week. She turned up, she has been great fun and has been keeping us all entertained, but then she produced on the course as well - you can't ask for more as a team-mate than that.

Image: Hull won three points from her five matches for Team Europe at the 2024 Solheim Cup

"We knew Nelly was going as No 1 and we had no qualms about putting Charley out first. You can't intimidate Nelly as world No 1, but we thought she was the one who could put a little bit of pressure on she didn't want.

"Charley did that. Her shot making was superb and the way she finished off her match at the 14th was just magnificent."

Davies: Europe scared USA!

Europe lost both sessions on the opening day and remained four behind heading into the Sunday singles, where they won five and halved three of their matches but fell narrowly short in their bid to retain the trophy for a fourth consecutive time.

"I think it was a tale of two halves," Davies added. "We got off to such a poor start again, 6-2 down, so then we had to tailor our pairings to that scoreline.

"We were behind but then what a comeback in the singles, where the girls showed how good they are. For the most part there, we were right there, then Lilia Vu put the final nail in our coffin with the long putt on 17 and hitting it so close on 18.

"We scared them and that's all we wanted to do. We knew it was a hard task, but for a good half hour, 45 minutes out there with Linn [Grant]'s group I was thinking 'if Linn wins we could win this'.

"Their [United States] general play was absolutely superb. The fact we were trying to catch up those four points from Friday and we got as close as we did, considering how well they were playing, just showed how well we played as well. Hats off to them, they deserved it."

Who will be Europe's next captain?

Davies has once again ruled herself out of consideration to be Europe's next captain, while Pettersen said that was "the end of my term as far as I know" in her press conference after defeat on Sunday.

Pettersen was a back-to-back captain, following on from Catriona Matthew holding the role for successive victories in 2019 and 2021, with Davies backing Mel Reid and Anna Nordqvist - both vice-captains this time around - as potential contenders for the 2026 contest.

"I genuinely don't know, but if I was putting a couple of names forward then they would certainly be the two," Davies added. "They've both seen how Suzann does it and you can pick up a lot from your past captains.

"Anna's so good still and Mel's not playing her best at the moment but could easily turn it around and become a player, although I think if they commit to being captain then I don't think you can ever be a playing captain.

"I know Keegan Bradley wants to have a go with the Ryder Cup but that would be a tough task. They would have to give up on their dreams of playing again, but we'll see who comes out."

The Netherlands hosts the next Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt from September 11-13, 2026.