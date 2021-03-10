The 149th Open: Revised qualifying format revealed by R&A for Royal St George's

A total of 288 players are set to attempt to qualify for a chance to get their hands on the Claret Jug

The R&A has announced a revised format for regional and final qualifying for this year's Open Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four courses - Hollinwell, Prince's, St Annes Old Links and West Lancashire - will host both regional and final qualifying so that government measures in relation to staging events and international travel are consistent between venues.

Golfers entering regional qualifying will compete over 18 holes of stroke play at one of the four venues on Saturday, June 26 or Sunday, June 27.

Successful qualifiers will then contest final qualifying over 36 holes of stroke play at the same venue on Tuesday, June 29.

A minimum of eight places in The 149th Open at Royal St George's from July 16-19 will be on offer through final qualifying, with a starting field of 288 across the four venues.

The clubhouse at Royal St George's in Sandwich, Kent

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at the R&A, said: "We recognise that health measures could continue this summer and so we have developed alternative plans for regional and final qualifying based on guidance from the UK Government and our medical advisers.

"The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in these events is our top priority and having them played at a reduced number of venues with the required health and safety protocols in place will ensure people are protected.

"We would like to thank all of the venues for their support and co-operation in agreeing to the revised format and look forward to a series of exciting and dramatic qualifying events as golfers compete to earn a place in The Open at Royal St George's."