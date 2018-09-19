Joshua vs Povetkin: Who wins the heavyweight showdown?
Last Updated: 19/09/18 2:22pm
The countdown to the heavyweight sizzler between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin is well underway, so who do you think wins and how?
Book Joshua vs Povetkin online
Click here for the easy way to ensure you don't miss the Wembley Stadium showdown, on September 22
Tell us how you see it going and join in the debate at the bottom of the article...
Joshua back in Ultra HD
Anthony Joshua's Wembley return joins 124 Premier League matches and every F1® 2018 grand prix in Ultra HD. Find out more here...
Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.
Watch Joshua vs Povetkin, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book via Sky Ch491 or book it online here.
Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.