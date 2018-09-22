Joshua vs Povetkin: Full preview of Wembley Stadium showdown

Everything you need to know about Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title fight against Alexander Povetkin.

Background

Joshua puts his IBF, WBA and WBO gold on the line against his mandatory challenger, the dangerous Povetkin who arrives in London armed with a fearsome mentality and a brutal left hook.

Huge opportunities to unify the division may await for Joshua who has a return to Wembley booked for April but he will not be able to overlook his 39-year-old visitor, who has only lost one fight in 35 to a prime Wladimir Klitschko.

What the fighters say

Skills and technique apart, we both have a big heart and can dig deep. The one who's toughest will come out victorious. Anthony Joshua

AJ is one of the strongest in the division, I'm happy to have this opportunity and we will give the fans a good fight. The fight will show everything, Anthony is a very strong fighter but I am just as strong. Alexander Povetkin

What the promoters say

He has to be spiteful, and he needs to know that he can hurt Povetkin. We need to see a little bit more ruthlessness from Joshua while also being smart. Eddie Hearn, Matchroom

This is the biggest fight in heavyweight boxing, right now. Wilder and Fury are great fighters but there is a lot of hype. Povetkin is the real test for Joshua. Vadim Kornilov, World of Boxing

What the trainers say

This is a fighter from a different level, with respect to Parker and Takam. Povetkin comes from the top level. Rob McCracken

Every boxer has some weaknesses. But, the key moment is how can you use it? Ivan Kirpa

What their rivals say

[Joshua] had a tremendous amount of problems with Carlos Takam, who comes forward like Povetkin, throws combinations like Povetkin. Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

I think Povetkin is a bit too old and long in the tooth now, and he's had too many hard fights. Dillian Whyte

Essential reading

A dark cloud hangs over Joshua

The man who reinvented Povetkin

Weigh-in

Joshua 17st 8lbs - Povetkin 15st 12lbs

The time draws near

