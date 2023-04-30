 Skip to content

Live BBL playoff quarter-finals: Leicester Riders vs Sheffield Sharks

The Leicester Riders take on the Sheffield Sharks on Sunday evening at 5pm in the second-leg of the BBL Playoff quarter-finals. You can stream it on Sky Sports' You Tube channel.

Sheffield Sharks&#39; Jalon Pipkins.
Image: Sheffield Sharks' Jalon Pipkins.

