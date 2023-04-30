Live BBL playoff quarter-finals: Leicester Riders vs Sheffield Sharks

The Leicester Riders take on the Sheffield Sharks and it's live...The Leicester Riders face off the Sheffield Shark this Sunday evening in the second leg of the playoff quarter-finals.On Friday night, they beat their opponents by a score-line of 79-70 at Ponds Forge in the first leg, meaning a minimum 10-point win will be required from the Sharks, if they are to surpass them.It is not entirely possible. Last year, on their way to the championship title, they won the first leg in Glasgow by seven points, and famously, 12 seasons ago, overturned a 15-point deficit to advance to the semi-finals.This time around, they were kept at arms length by Jalon Pipkins and Sa'eed Nelson's scintillating play.If a comeback is on the cards, they will need to rally themselves, as well as devise a plan to thwart the Riders' offence.You can watch all of the drama unfold live on Sky Sports' You Tube channel...