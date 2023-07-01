Tour de France LIVE: Latest news, updates, interviews and stage-by-stage reports from 2023 race

Adam Yates edges out twin brother to win Tour de France stage openerAdam Yates beat twin brother Simon to victory on the opening day of the Tour de France to take the yellow jersey and his first Grand Tour stage win in Bilbao.With their parents out on course, the 30-year-old twins relived the countless times they raced each other on training rides around the roads of Lancashire as youngsters before Adam got the better of Simon on the short rise to the finish.The pair, riding for rival teams, went clear from a select group at the top of the Cote de Pike, 10km from the finish of a testing 182km stage around the Basque Country, as Adam's UAE Emirates team-mate Tadej Pogacar and his main rival, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, eyed each other up.The twins opened up a 20-second gap on the chasing group as they descended into Bilbao before, as Jayco-Alula's Simon said he began to suffer with cramp, Adam opened up several bike lengths to take the win.Back in 2011, Andy Schleck took a stage win on the Galibier ahead of brother Frank but that was by a margin of more than two minutes. Here there were only four seconds as Simon watched Adam raise his arms in celebration."Honestly, I don't even know what to say," Adam said. "We tried to set the climb up for Tadej, he attacked but then it was a headwind on the descent. My brother came across to me and we started to work together."At first I didn't know if I should work with him, I asked on the radio and they said, 'Go for it'. I'm speechless. I knew he was going good, I speak to him every day. My brother and I are close and to share this experience with him is really nice."Adam is back in yellow after enjoying four days as leader in 2020. Simon is a two-time stage winner in the Tour but the 2018 Vuelta a Espana winner has never worn the leader's jersey in cycling's biggest race.With bonus seconds applied, Adam leads by eight seconds from Simon, with Tadej Pogacar 18 seconds down in third. Jonas Vingegaard is among a host of riders a further four seconds back.