One Championship: Logan Chan ready to ignite global stage on debut

British Muay Thai sensation Logan Chan is poised to make a monumental entrance to the global stage as he prepares for his debut on ONE Friday Fights 118 against Thai fighter Chama Superbon Training Camp on August, live on Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old from Edinburgh recognises ONE Championship as "the biggest stage in the world", with audiences from all over the blobe tuning in.

"It's not just Bangkok or Lumpini that are watching you when you're on ONE, it's the entire world," he said.

The young Scottish fighter will be facing off against the undefeated Thai prospect Chama, who trains out of the celebrated Superbon Training Camp and boasts an undefeated record on ONE Championship with two solid wins.

Image: Logan Chan is ready for the big stage

Despite the magnitude of the occasion, Chan's preparation remains consistent with a highly successful career so far, boasting an impressive 24-1 professional record and ranked number four in the UK Muay Thai Rankings.

Having deliberately held off on the opportunity last year to prioritise his university degrees and gain crucial fight experience, Chan now declares himself "100 per cent ready" to showcase his talents to the world.

"I initially turned it down because of uni and I already had fights and stuff booked at home, but I knew that it was going to come," Chan added.

"I just wanted to make sure I was 100 per cent ready too and I just felt like if I took it last year, I didn't want to take it too soon."

ONE Championship's star-studded roster is "definitely a motivator" for Chan as he claims "I've been gradually building up to this stage of my career for a long time … and I'm ready to just throw myself in there with the best in the world".

Chan's fighting style seems tailor-made for ONE's exciting format. "I'm very fast-paced … I prefer the three-round Muay Thai scene compared to the five-round… you can go for it," he asserts.

The switch to the trademark 4oz gloves, while increasing the stakes, is also something he's comfortable with, having experienced success with them in the past.

"It comes with its dangers with the small gloves. You've got to watch out for a lot more. There's not much room for error, but I do believe it suits my style a lot. And I do like to throw a lot of flashy stuff."

"Hopefully, people will have a lot of fun watching me because I like to have fun when I fight," Chan declares. "So, I'm just going to continue what I'm doing".

With eyes on an exciting future, including a dream fight against Kickboxing champion Jonathon Haggerty, Chan is determined to "go out and show the world what we've got".

"Watch out for me. I believe I'm going to be a superstar," Chan promises. "No matter what happens in this fight or what happens in the following fights coming up, I do believe that I am going to blow up."

Catch Logan Chan and all the action from ONE Friday Fights 118 on August 1 live on Sky Sports YouTube Channel.