UFC 292: Ireland's Ian Garry stays undefeated with dominant win over Neil Magny in Boston

Ireland's Ian Garry continued his dramatic rise in the UFC with a unanimous decision victory over American Neil Magny in Boston on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old welterweight dominated all three rounds at UFC 292 to improve his professional record to 13-0.

Garry had told Sky Sports before the fight he would "annihilate" Magny, a man he called the "gatekeeper" of the division with the 36-year-old having recorded the most victories in welterweight history.

Image: Garry beat Magny via unanimous decision

The Irishman bossed the bout from the off as he quickly attacked Magny's leg and won 30-26, 30-26, 30-24 on the scorecards before saying he wants to face Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson next up.

Garry was originally scheduled to face Geoff Neal, but he withdrew from the bout for undisclosed reasons and Neal's fellow American Magny stepped up at short notice.

'I'll be the biggest star in UFC - give me Stephen Thompson!'

Garry said: "If I'm not the biggest star right now, I will be.

Image: Garry wants to face Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

"When I smack Colby Covington around in the next couple of fights, I will be. If I'm not right now, when I beat Wonderboy, I will be.

"If I'm not right now, when I have that belt wrapped around my waist, I definitely will be.

"I'm 25 years of age and I'm telling you now, I need to prove myself as the best striker this division has ever seen. To be the best striker you need to beat the best strikers.

"Everybody has Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson on that list, so give me Thompson whenever, wherever for five rounds. I'll prove to you I'm the new generation of strikers in the world."

In the main event, American Sean O'Malley stunned Aljamain Sterling with a brutal second-round knockout to become the new UFC bantamweight champion.