Fabricio Andrade defends ONE Championship MMA world title against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu live on Sky Sports

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade started 2025 on a high note and now he plans to end it with a resounding crescendo as he headlines live on Sky Sports.

Andrade will step into Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium to defend his belt against Netflix's "Physical: 100" star Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, live on Sky Sports Mix at 2am on Saturday morning.

Andrade will look to finish the Mongolian challenger, just like he has done to nearly every MMA opponent in his ONE Championship tenure.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has authored explosive performances, but few have been more impressive than his fourth-round TKO victory over former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in 2023, which secured him the then-vacant title.

Since capturing the belt, Andrade has continued to deliver on his vast potential. He kicked off the new year in grand fashion, knocking out old rival Kwon Won Il in a mere 42 seconds to retain his belt in January.

Image: Fabricio Andrade is looking for another highlight-reel stoppage

But while the Brazilian phenom known as "Wonder Boy" expects to get another highlight-reel stoppage on Saturday morning, he also realizes it may take a little bit longer.

Facing him is 36-year-old Mongolian Baatarkhuu, who has enjoyed a spectacular rise and recently entered mainstream consciousness.

After gaining global visibility on Netflix's "Physical: 100," Baatarkhuu has the opportunity to follow in his coach Narantungalag Jadambaa's footsteps, claim a ONE Championship belt and lead Mongolian MMA into a new era.

"The Tormentor" may not have the striking prowess that Andrade possesses, but his wrestling and ground game could cause the Brazilian problems he has never encountered before.

Even so, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is confident he will leave Lumpinee Stadium with the gold.

"I don't want to pick a round or anything like that because I want to enjoy the fight. I want to see how the fight goes," Andrade said. "But, definitely, I'm going to finish the fight. The belt is going to stay with me."

Image: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu starred in Netflix's Physical: 100 show

Also on the card

Undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom returns to Muay Thai against Poland's Martyna Dominczak.

With a jaw-dropping 209-6 career record, Phetjeeja stands among the most successful female strikers in history. She claimed the interim kickboxing belt by beating Anissa Meksen in 2023, unified it against Janet Todd in 2024, and defended it against former K-1 Champ Kana Morimoto this past March. Now, she returns to Muay Thai to chase two-sport greatness.

A new ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will be crowned when two-time ADCC world champion Diogo Reis goes head-to-head with Japan's Daiki Yonekura for the vacant belt.

In addition, nine-time BJJ World Champion Marcelo Garcia, who is widely considered one of the greatest BJJ practitioners of all-time, steps into ONE Championship for the second time in 2025 to battle Lachlan Giles. Having defeated stomach cancer in 2023, the 42-year-old made an emotional return in January, where he finished leg-lock specialist Masakazu Imanari. He takes on Giles in a lightweight submission grappling contest.

Watch Andrade vs Baatarkhuu, live on Sky Sports Mix from 2am on Saturday morning.