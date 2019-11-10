'King Mo' Lawal Bellator MMA retirement fight ends in defeat

"King Mo" Lawal's retirement fight did not go according to plan after he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Andrew Kapel.

The former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion lost to a vicious knockout in just 82 seconds to the unheralded Kapel.

"Yeah man, it's my last fight. I had a great time fighting. It is what it is," Lawal said. "I had the opportunity to do a thing that Kapel did to me, I did to Travis Wiuff. Now it's time to give back, he got that on me."

Middleweight veteran John Salter became just the second fighter to defeat up-and-coming contender Costello van Steenis to earn a unanimous decision win at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville.

Fight Card

John Salter (17-4) defeated Costello van Steenis (12-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrew Kapel (15-6) defeated "King Mo" Lawal (21-10) via KO (punch) at 1:22 of round one

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) defeated Leslie Smith (11-8-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tyrell Fortune (8-0) defeated Zu Anyanwu (15-6) via TKO (punches) at 1:56 of round two