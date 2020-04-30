James Gallagher is in the frame for a Bellator title shot, says Scott Coker

James Gallagher's rise through the Bellator ranks has been an impressive one.

The sole loss in his professional career to date - against Ricky Bandejas in August 2018 - has now been put firmly in the rear-view mirror with three impressive wins.

Image: The Tyrone native has been making a name for himself

His showdown with Cal Ellenor hit another road-block with the postponement of the Bellator London card due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore like all fighters, he's playing the waiting game for a action to return.

Whenever the cage does re-open, the 23-year-old will be eager to continue his progress. And he's been impressing the promotion's president.

"Absolutely," Bellator president Scott Coker told Sky Sports, when asked if the 'Strabanimal' is in the conversation for a title shot.

"James was asked if he wanted to come to the featherweight tournament, but he really felt he was a 135-pounder, and he wanted to stay there. I really don't blame him. If you're fighting at 135, a jump to 145 - that's a lot of weight.

"Right now, because of the way our title works, Darrion Caldwell lost to [Kyoji] Horiguchi, Horiguchi blew his knee out and that title is vacant right now. James is definitely in that mix if he wins another fight or two. I'd say one more fight and he's right in that picture."

Gallagher, who fights out of SBG in Dublin, boasts a record of 10-1.