Bellator MMA Flashback: Chael Sonnen takes on the great Fedor Emelianenko

On this week's Bellator Recharged, Chael Sonnen and Fedor Emelianenko face off in the semi-final of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix Tournament, for the right to face Ryan Bader in the decider.

The American and Russian fighters had overcome Quinton Jackson and Frank Mir respectively in the last eight, and were on a collision course in October 2018.

The former UFC middleweight was still new to the heavyweight division, and was eager to make his speed a factor against the legendary 'Last Emperor'.

"When I look at Fedor, I look at a fantastic athlete," noted Sonnen. "Every fight I watch of him, he's faster than his opponent.

"I appreciate his wins, I appreciate his record, I appreciate his reputation. But I do not admire them.

"I'm going to go out there and hit him as hard as I can. He's going to try and do the same thing to me."

Watch the second semi-final of the Heavyweight World Grand Prix, as Chael Sonnen faces Fedor Emelianenko. You can watch the action from Bellator 208 this Saturday on Sky Sports Action from 10pm.