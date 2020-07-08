Jorge Masvidal in a win-win situation against Kamaru Usman in UFC 251, says Mark Weir

The UFC welterweight belt will be on the line this weekend, as Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal on 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi.

The 35-13 challenger took on the fight at short notice, after Gilbert Burns was forced to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to Sky Sports, English MMA pioneer Mark Weir said all the pressure is on the defending champ.

"He's in a lose-lose situation," Weir said of Usman. "If he beats him fast, [Masvidal] wasn't ready. If he beats him on decision, it looks bad again.

"It doesn't matter what he does. He's just got to win the fight. He's just got to take this guy out.

"I think he's going to try and keep him at bay, because his strength is going to be going into the later rounds. I cannot see him trying to take a risk - he doesn't need to. In the championship rounds, I reckon that's where he can actually shine."

Image: Usman is still the man to beat in the 170-pound division

On the flip-side of that coin, it's a free shot for Masvidal.

"He's a street-fighter. He's got nerves...Excitement of those nerves probably get him fighting even better," said Weir.

"For me, I reckon it's a win-win on his side. He loves that tension, and people against him. He's the underdog. Everything is in his favour. He can't lose out of this. He's going to go in, go for broke I reckon, and no matter what I think he'll get a rematch.

"If he wins this though, if he pulls it off, the sky is the limit!

"This is the best thing ever. It's made everyone really excited about it. It's happened before in the past - people step in last minute. We've had a few upsets as well, obviously [Conor] McGregor (losing to Nate Diaz).

"This could be another upset, but I think this would have to be a quick fight for him to pull it off against Usman. Cardio is not in his favour."

And although Weir does acknowledge the possibility of Masvidal backing up his victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Diaz with an upset win, he feels Usman remains the favourite.

"On paper, I would say definitely Usman is prepared and stronger. But it's just his style.

"I really do believe [Masvidal] is going to run and close him down. Usman is going to want to keep him at range, which is hard to do really. My prediction is, in the later rounds Usman."