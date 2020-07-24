Bellator 242 fighters' best finishes featuring Sergio Pettis, Ricky Bandejas and more

Bellator MMA is back with more of the the most electrifying action combat sports has to offer!

Bellator MMA returns as Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis battle it out for a shot at the Bellator bantamweight world championship, live from Mohegan Sun. The main event sees two of the most talented 135lb mixed martial artist look to cash in on the opportunity of a lifetime for a shot a Bellator bantamweight gold.

The co-main event features Jason Jackson against Jordan Mein, with both eager to prove they deserve an opportunity of their own against Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

Plus New Zealand's Jay Jay Wilson will look to continue his unbeaten streak when he takes on Tywan Claxton and the popular Aaron Pico faces Solo Hatley Jr. in a featherweight bout.

Click the video above to check out what you can expect in the early hours of Saturday morning when Bellator makes its anticipated return!

Bellator 242 is live at 3am this Saturday on Sky Sports Action as Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis face off at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut.