Bellator: Raymond Daniels recalls his 'KO of the year' contender

In one of the most unforgettable knockouts of 2019, Raymond Daniels produced a 720 knockout punch to Wilker Barros in Birmingham.

It was one of the most talked about and most spectacular finishes ever witnessed inside the Bellator cage. Raymond Daniels, who was making his return to MMA for the first time in eleven years, made a huge statement with a stunning knockout of Wilker Barros.

The current Bellator Kickboxing welterweight world champion sits down to relive that moment as he talks through his pre-fight rituals, stepping into the Bellator cage and his blockbuster spinning-KO.

Check out Daniels' unforgettable knockout by hitting the play button on the video at the top of the page...

Could we see another big finish from Daniels (2-1)? He's back in action against Peter Stanonik (5-4) in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida 2 Main Card:

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Phil Davis (21-5, 1 NC) vs. Lyoto Machida (26-9)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: Cat Zingano (10-4) vs. Gabby Holloway (6-5)

Middleweight Feature Bout: Ed Ruth (8-2) vs. Taylor Johnson (5-1)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Raymond Daniels (2-1) vs. Peter Stanonik (5-4)