Bellator 252: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire knocks out Pedro Carvalho

Featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire scored a thunderous victory against Pedro Carvalho on Thursday night at Bellator 252.

The 33-year-old Brazilian put on a dominant display in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut to move into the semi-finals of the Featherweight World Grand Prix tournament.

Next up, he will face Emmanuel Sanchez in the final four, who overcame Daniel Weichel with a unanimous decision from the judges.

Meanwhile, there were wins for Yaroslav Amosov, Aaron Pico and Keri Taylor Melendez.

Results

Main Card

Patricio "Pitbull" (31-4) defeated Pedro Carvalho (11-4) via KO (punch) at 2:10 of round one

Yaroslav Amosov (25-0) defeated Logan Storley (11-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4) defeated Daniel Weichel (40-12) via unanimous decision (48-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Preliminary Card

Aaron Pico (7-3) defeated John de Jesus (13-9) via KO (punch) at 4:12 of round two

Keri Taylor Melendez (5-0) defeated Emilee King (4-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:02 of round one

Manny Muro (12-6) defeated Devin Powell (10-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Jornel Lugo (5-0) defeated Schyler Sootho (4-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Lucas Brennan (4-0) defeated Andrew Salas (6-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Roman Faraldo (4-0) defeated Pat Casey (6-4) via (TKO) punches at 2:30 of round two

Trevor Gudde (2-1) defeated Khonry Gracie (2-2) via TKO (knee) at 3:28 of round three