Francis Ngannou: Boxing and MMA fighter mourns death of 15-month-old son Kobe

MMA fighter and boxer Francis Ngannou confirmed the death of his 15-month-old son Kobe in a social media post on Monday evening; fellow UFC competitor Conor McGregor and Ngannou's trainer Eric Nicksick were among those to send condolences

Francis Ngannou has confirmed the death of his son Kobe in a social media post.

The 37-year-old mixed martial arts fighter and boxer made the announcement on Monday night.

"Too soon to leave but yet he's gone," Ngannou wrote in a post.

"My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding.

"I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."

Ngannou rose from poverty growing up in Cameroon to become UFC heavyweight champion and then made the switch from MMA to boxing last year.

He pushed Tyson Fury all the way in his first professional boxing match in Saudi Arabia last October, losing via split decision, and was stopped in the second round by Anthony Joshua in March.

Fellow UFC fighter Conor McGregor was among those who posted a message of condolence.

"I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time," McGregor wrote.

Ngannou's trainer Eric Nicksick expressed his sadness at what his fighter is going through as well.

"It's been a heavy few days, words can't express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time," Nicksick wrote.

"Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say 'I love you,' more often, tomorrow isn't guaranteed."