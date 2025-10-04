ONE Championship: Marie McManamon suffers defeat to Selina Flores via unanimous decision as Jonathan Di Bella gets revenge

Britain's Marie McManamon suffered defeat to debutant Selina Flores via unanimous decision in ONE Fight Night 36 as Jonathan Di Bella got his long-awaited chance at redemption.

The former UK No 1 McManamon took on Flores at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, but it was San Diego native Flores who scored a unanimous decision win on her ONE debut.

Flores arrived with a proven pedigree, having captured a WBC world title at a higher weight class (122lbs), and the multiple-time WBC Muay Thai World Champion made an immediate impact in her first fight at 115lbs.

The American scored a unanimous decision against 'The Celtic Queen' McManamon, moving her career slate to 9-1 and extending her winning streak to five.

McManamon demonstrated solid ring control and forward pressure throughout the bout, but struggled to fully corner the elusive Flores.

Flores proved to be a tricky puzzle, scoring effectively off the back foot with sharp counter shots.

McManamon finished strongly in the final round, but it was not enough to sway the judges as Flores took a unanimous decision victory. The loss leave McManamon 0-2 in ONE, albeit against two formidable performances.

In the main event Jonathan Di Bella got his long-awaited chance at redemption on two-sport king, P.K Saenchai by unanimous decision to win the unified ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Legendary former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang wrote the final glorious chapter of his storied MMA career in the co-main event.

Myanmar's first-ever World Champion defeated former welterweight king Zebaztian Kadestam in a middleweight MMA clash.

The 40-year-old icon pummelled his opponent until the referee stopped the action in the second round at the 2:20 mark, rewarding one of the promotion's most revered fighters with the 31st win of his career and lifting the roof off the Lumpinee Stadium.

'The Burmese Phyton' will be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame this November in ONE 173 in Tokyo.

Flyweight Muay Thai division underwent a significant shakeup.

In a stunning upset, No 5-ranked Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan was defeated by Akif Guluzada, who dropped the crowd favourite with a devastating knee to the head in the first round.

The upheaval continued as Uzbek fighter Aslamjon Ortiko scored a knockdown on his way to a decisive victory against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The results throw the top of the division wide open, adding even more intrigue to the upcoming vacant title fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama at ONE 172.