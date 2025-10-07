UFC: Conor McGregor accepts 18-month suspension after three doping test misses in 2024

Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month suspension for a violation of anti-doping policy in missing three tests, the UFC has confirmed.

The UFC confirmed the missed tests in a statement, revealing Combat Sports Anti-Doping attempted to collect samples from McGregor in 2024 on June 13, September 19 and September 20. These led to "whereabouts failures".

"McGregor fully cooperated with CSAD's investigation, accepted responsibility, and provided detailed information that CSAD determined contributed to the missed tests," the UFC statement said.

"Taking McGregor's cooperation and circumstances into account, CSAD reduced the standard 24-month sanction for three whereabouts failures by six months.

"His period of ineligibility began on September 20 2024 (the date of his third whereabouts failure) and will conclude on March 20, 2026."

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion, has not fought since suffering a broken leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

He has recently said he wants to fight on a proposed card at the White House in June 2026.

