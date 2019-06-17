Bellator 222: Chael Sonnen KO'd by Lyoto Machida

Highlights from Bellator 222 which took place at Madison Square Garden

Chael Sonnen was knocked out by a flying knee from Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222.

Sonnen left his gloves in the cage and announced his retirement immediately after the fight between the two veterans at Madison Square Garden at New York.

Rory MacDonald defended his welterweight title in a unanimous decision win against Neiman Gracie. He advances to the World Grand Prix tournament final in the process.

Image: Lyoto Machida beat Chael Sonnen

Image: Rory MacDonald in action against Neiman Gracie

Image: Kyoji Horiguchi beat Darrion Caldwell

Kyoji Horiguchi took Darrion Caldwell's bantamweight title, and Dillon Danis won by submission against Max Humphrey.

