Bellator 226: Ryan Bader's heavyweight title against Cheick Kongo ends in a no-contest

Ryan Bader's heavyweight title against Cheick Kongo ended in a no-contest after an accidental eye poke in Bellator MMA 226 on Saturday night.

Bader (27-5-No Contest), who also holds the light heavyweight title, had been on a seven-fight winning streak, while Frenchman Kongo (30-10-2) had won 10 of his last 11 as he got another chance to gain the first world title of his career.

But Bader poked Kongo in the eye while pounding the French fighter against the fence. The incident rendered Kongo unable to see and the doctor called off the fight just 3:52 into the first round, resulting in a no-contest

The card also featured the first four bouts of the 16-man featherweight Grand Prix from the SAP Center, San Jose California.

Results:

Ryan Bader (27-5, 1 NC) and Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC) was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke

Derek Campos (20-9) bt Daniel Straus (26-9) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Adam Borics (14-0) bt Pat Curran (23-9) via TKO (punches) at 4:59 of round one

Pedro Carvalho (11-3) bt Sam Sicilia (17-10) via submission (face-crank) at 1:56 of round two

Emmanuel Sanchez (19-4) bt Tywan Claxton (5-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 4:11 of round two

Daniel Carey (7-3) bt Gaston Bolanos (5-2) via technical submission (guillotine) at 4:19 of round one