Conor McGregor: UFC fighter fined after guilty plea to pub assault

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been fined £860 after pleading guilty to a single charge of assault following an incident at a Dublin pub in April.

The 31-year-old two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder was released after pleading guilty and apologising to his victim in Dublin's District Court.

The man who was punched said in a letter to the court that he accepted McGregor's apology.

CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court. The court was also told that McGregor had paid the victim compensation, however the amount was not disclosed to the court.

McGregor's solicitor Michael Staines said that his client accepted what he did was wrong, adding the victim did not suffer any physical injury.

Standing up in court to address the judge, McGregor added: "I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again."

McGregor was charged in a separate case in April 2018 with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after police said he attacked a charter bus in New York carrying UFC fighters.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge in that case.