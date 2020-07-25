Conor McGregor: Relive the moment he stormed the Bellator cage

This week's episode of Bellator MMA Recharged focuses on Bellator 187 as we cast our eyes back on a blockbuster night in Dublin.

The main event of Bellator 187 featured Irish fan favourite Brian Moore, who was taking on rising sensation AJ McKee, but it was Conor McGregor who stole the headlines!

After seeing his friend Charlie Ward beat John Redmond in the dying seconds of the first round, McGregor scaled the Bellator cage to celebrate with Ward, but chaos ensured with McGregor confronting referee Marc Goddard.

McGregor would later release a statement apologising for his actions to Bellator, commission officials, Redmond and his fans.

