Bellator 244 fighters' best finishes featuring Champ-Champ Ryan Bader

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Bellator’s 'FightSphere' will host a light-heavyweight world title main event bout as champ Ryan Bader defends his championship against Vadim Nemkov.

Bellator's double champ Ryan Bader (27-5, 1 NC) will make his first light-heavyweight title defence since defeating 'King Mo' Lawal, Matt Mitrione and Fedor Emelianenko en route to winning Bellator's 2018 Heavyweight World Grand Prix and becoming world heavyweight champ.

Powerhouse Vadim Nemkov (11-2) will enter his first title shot in MMA fresh off a submission win against former middleweight world champion Rafael Carvalho. Nemkov trains alongside the legendary Emelianenko for the standout Team Fedor.

In the co-main event, Julia Budd makes her return to Bellator after losing the featherweight championship back in January to Cris Cyborg. With seven of her 13 career victories coming by way of knockout or submission, 'The Jewel' will look to jump back into title contention with a statement win.

Plus Roy Nelson (23-19) faces Valentin Moldavsky (9-1) in the heavyweight division and John Salter (17-4) takes on Andrew Kapel (15-6).

Bellator 243 is live at 3am (BST) this Saturday on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix with Ryan Bader vs Vadim Nemkov and Julia Budd vs Jessy Miele headlining.