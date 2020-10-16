Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg picks up first career submission win

Cris Cyborg made a successful first defence of her Bellator MMA featherweight title with a dominant second-round submission win over Arlene Blencowe.

The 35-year-old Cyborg (23-2, 1 NC) beat top contender Arlene Blencowe (13-8) after two takedowns and a submission finish via a rear-naked choke inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

2:20 Cyborg picked up another first in her MMA career - beating Arlene Blencowe with a rear-naked choke - her first career submission win

"I was really working hard because I wanted my first submission in MMA. I never did that before," Cyborg said. "This is a dream come true. I'm very happy and excited for the next one.

"This is amazing. I can hear my corner [in the empty arena] and it's like a video game. I trained really hard. I always have to improve my game and get better and better."

Cyborg's next opponent could come from the winner of a proposed bout between Julia Budd and former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano.

"Now the division has so many girls and I'm very happy here in Bellator," Cyborg added. "[Bellator MMA president] Scott Coker is the man who will tell me who is next and I just have to be ready."

0:51 Chael Sonnen gives his thoughts after a dominating win for Cyborg at Bellator 249

Bellator 249: Cyborg vs Blencowe Main Card

Cris Cyborg (23-2) defeated Arlene Blencowe (13-8) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:46 of round two

Leandro Higo (20-5) defeated Ricky Bandejas (13-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:32 of round two

Steve Mowry (8-0) defeated Shawn Teed (6-3-1) via TKO at 4:22 of round one

Saad Awad (23-13, 1 NC) and Mandel Nallo (7-1, 1 NC) ended in a no contest (unintentional low blow)

2:37 Check out the best highlights from Bellator 249

Preliminary Card

0:52 Kemran Lachinov wasn't backing down against Kyle Crutchmer, channelling his inner Kimbo Slice and asking Crutchmer "Is that all you got?!"

Andrew Kapel (16-7) defeated Joseph Creer (7-2-1) via TKO (doctor's stoppage - cut) at 5:00 of round two

Kemran Lachinov (10-2) defeated Kyle Crutchmer (6-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Edwards (4-0) defeated Hamza Salim (5-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:38 of round two

Da'mon Blackshear (8-3) defeated Mike Kimbel (3-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:14 of round two

Aviv Gozali (5-0) defeated Logan Neal (1-1) via submission (kimura) at 3:22 of round one

Albert Gonzales (2-2) defeated Kastriot Xhema (3-5, 1 NC) via TKO (fighter retirement) at 5:00 of round two