Fabian Edwards: Bellator middleweight contender reflects on first defeat of his professional MMA career

Bellator middleweight contender Fabian Edwards has had nearly six months to reflect on the first defeat of his professional MMA career.

Edwards believes the split-decision loss to Costello Van Steenis in Milan was a powerful reminder to make every second in the cage, count.

'The Assassin' Edwards spoke to Sky Sports' Ed Draper in a candid conversation about his development.

"I just need to go out there and put the pressure on these guys, stop starting slow. I'm too relaxed, that's my problem," he explained.

"I'm walking into the cage and I'm relaxed. It's good to a certain extent, but there has to be a reality that 'you're in a fight now, it's not a sparring session, you have to pick it up'. I've learned from that."

1:39 Watch this brutal flying knee from Fabian Edwards on his Bellator debut against Rafał Cejrowski

The Birmingham fighter believes a fast start will not only catch the eye of the judges, but also intimidate opponents - who he senses enter the arena with a sense of inferiority.

"I think the big lesson is that I realised with a lot of these guys when we go in there in the first couple of minutes a lot of them are nervous to exchange with me. Because I allow them to get into the fight, they gain confidence," he said.

Clarity over how he needs to improve is a positive for Edwards, but it's only when he gets to test the theory under the lights, that he will know that a faster start is the key adjustment needed. But in the pandemic era, getting regular fights is proving problematic.

"It's definitely been frustrating. I've been asking Bellator for a rematch. It's frustrating sitting on the sideline, especially when you're not injured and I'm fresh now, ready to go."

1:09 Fabian Edwards believes that Bellator can compete with the UFC and said that he would beat most of their top guys

Edwards says he's in the process of obtaining a US visa, something that should open up more routes back to the cage with Bellator currently basing its shows in Connecticut.

But he believes he is making progress in training, working with among others, his older brother Leon, a highly-ranked UFC welterweight. And Fabian has introduced a higher tempo to sparring too.

"I've been in the gym, working hard, trying to correct the mistakes that went wrong that night and just moving forwards, to be honest.

"I think it's also about changing things in camp, being able to push the pace from the get-go. I've got a good team around me, so it's not like I'm going to come back and be the same guy. It's been six months and I've been in the gym constantly so I'm definitely going to come back better."

So, who would Edwards like to showcase his development against? Which opponent? At a time when the phrase 'beggars can't be choosers' seems pertinent to most practitioners in the fight business, Edwards has a picture of who might help him edge closer to title contention.

The middleweight strap is currently held by the legendary Gegard Mousasi and while Edwards is prepared to fight "anyone" a couple of names are on his radar as he looks to climb the ladder towards the champion.

"I'd like to have one of the names that Bellator considers as big. The likes of John Salter. Austin Vanderford, I think he (Vanderford) is 10-0, that'd be the perfect one," Edwards said with a smile.