Conor McGregor lashes out at Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 264 bout

Conor McGregor kicked out at Dustin Poirier as the two squared up in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 264.

McGregor will take on the American for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, this weekend with both men having scored a win over the other.

Following a friendly build-up to their bout earlier this year, the Irishman brought a lot more hostility to the press conference, kicking out Poirier during the face-offs.

McGregor, 22-5, beat Poirier by TKO at UFC 178 in 2014 but lost his most recent bout to the same opponent by the same method at UFC 257.

Ahead of the fight, McGregor told a press conference: "I'm going to go through his head, put holes in him and take it off his shoulders, that's the goal here.

"He's done here, this is it for him, this is the end of the road.

"It's on, Saturday night he's getting walked around that octagon like a dog and put to sleep."

Jake Paul has lashed out at Conor McGregor, accusing him of having "insecurity" and hinting they will meet in a future boxing match.

McGregor makes his UFC comeback on Saturday night trying to avenge his recent defeat to Dustin Poirier.

But after going face to face with Poirier on Thursday night at a press conference, he was criticised by YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul who said: "You can tell Conor has lost 'it'.

"He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity and you can tell he's trying to convince himself of his own lies.

"When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is."