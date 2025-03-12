Nico Carrillo moves up to featherweight to fight Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong live on Sky Sports

Hard-hitting striker Nico Carrillo will move up to featherweight to face Muay Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on the April 5 ONE Championship bill at the Lumpinee Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Scotland's Carrillo, known as "The King of the North," blazed a trail through ONE Championship, going on an impressive run of four knockout victories, which included beating good names.

But his Interim bantamweight title fight with Nabil Anane ended in brutal fashion. Anane knocked Carrillo down three times to finish the fight inside the distance himself.

Now Carrillo has made the decision to move up to the featherweight division and a few months on from that loss he will make his debut in that weight class, live on Sky Sports.

He is looking to kickstart a run to the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship, currently held by Thailand's outstanding Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The Scottish powerhouse's first test in the new weight class is incredibly difficult. He'll be standing across the ring from Sitthichai, an eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion and someone who was considered one of the best pound-for-pound strikers for several years.

Sitthichai, who is currently ONE's No 4 ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender, previously handed Tawanchai the only loss of his ONE Championship career, and in order to secure a rematch and challenge him for the world title, the Thai superstar is extra motivated to shut down Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30.

The April 5 bill will be topped by two major world title clashes.

Britain's Lyndon Knowles, a stablemate of kickboxing star Jonathan Haggerty, will challenge Ukraine's Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Knowles is the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world titlist entering ONE Championship for the first time.

Regian Eersel puts his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line against former titleholder Alexis Nicolas in a thrilling trilogy battle. The rivals are deadlocked 1-1 in their heart-pounding series.