Lyndon Knowles challenges for Muay Thai heavyweight world championship live on Sky Sports

Britain’s Lyndon Knowles challenges Ukrainian powerhouse Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, live on Sky Sports.

Knowles is entering ONE Championship, the world's largest platform for martial arts, for the first time. But he is the WBC's heavyweight Muay Thai champion and vastly experienced in the sport. He's had 98 fights in his career.

"For me, it's the pinnacle now of Thai boxing and that's where I want to be, especially now," he told Sky Sports. "It's a good way to sign off after two decades in the sport.

"I feel like I've got the answers and the upset's coming."

Knowles is a colourful character, instantly recognisable for his long, curling moustache and bright bowler hat.

Facing Kryklia, who boasts an impeccable ONE record of six wins, five by knockout, presents a daunting challenge.

"He's formidable," Knowles said. "His strengths are he's got that knockout power in his punches and he's got those devastating knees.

"I can close the distance so he can't get off the long hooks. I can work around the knees, catch them and parry them to cause my own devastating effect with some elbows or punches.

"It's not an easy task I've got and I'm well aware of that."

Knowles, trained by his brother Christian, is no stranger to the ONE Championship environment, having supported gym-mates like Jonathan Haggerty from the corner. "We're the gym that makes the impossible possible," he said.

Knowles has left no stone unturned in his preparation. His recent training camp in Las Vegas with UFC's Khalil Rountree helped him adjust to ONE's smaller gloves and refine his striking.

"Thankfully, this camp I've been out in Las Vegas with Khalil Rountree from the UFC, and he's a pro in fighting in little gloves."

"It's helped me work on my defence that is totally different now in small gloves and also my offence because you can now fire shots from different angles, and they will sneak through people's guards easier. It's been absolutely incredible out here in Vegas."

Despite Kryklia's devastating power and range, Knowles remains confident in his ability to disrupt the Ukrainian's rhythm and dethrone the champion.

"My style in the ring is I'm a pressure fighter, I like to come forward. I know I've got to be a little bit clever with this time because he's got some great long knees," he said. "I just like to entertain. That's who I am as a person.

"I'm definitely looking forward to proving a lot of people wrong," he continued. "It's definitely not going to go five rounds."

For Knowles, this isn't just another fight - it's a career-defining moment on Muay Thai's grandest stage as he looks to shake up the heavyweight division and claim the throne in emphatic fashion.

'I destroyed myself'

The exciting card topped by Kryklia vs Knowles also features bantamweight title challenger Nico Carrillo stepping up to featherweight to take on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Scotland's "King of the North" Carrillo is going straight into a hard fight after a punishing loss to Nabil Anane for the Interim Muay Thai title.

But Carrillo is reinvigorated by the move up in weight and looking forward to taking on Sitthichai.

"He's a legend. You could say he's probably one of the best kickboxers of our modern era," Carrillo told Sky Sports.

Reflecting on the loss to Anane, he said: "It was just a terrible experience and it had to happen in the biggest opportunity of my life.

"In my opinion I was beat 24 hours before I stood in the ring. and it was on the scales. I destroyed myself."

Though he added: "It's hard [to move out of the division] when you're getting a gold belt waved in your face… I was totally blinded by it. Now I've hit a wee reset button

"Let's enjoy the process, let's see what happens, one fight at a time."

Ahead of this fight he's also spent some time coaching mixed martial arts legend Georges St-Pierre.

"I actually took him through a little Muay Thai session," Carrillo said. "Just doing some drills and teaching him some cool Muay Thai techniques.

"Even for me I'm learning in Muay Thai every day. For an MMA guy, it is really two different worlds.

"Muay Thai's so intricate, it's a different sport from any, in my opinion when it comes to striking."

Watch Kryklia vs Knowles live on Sky Sports Mix from 1am