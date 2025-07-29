George Jarvis aims for world title glory live on Sky Sports: 'Regian Eersel should be worried about everything!'

It has literally been George Jarvis' childhood dream to fight long-reigning champion Regian Eersel for the world title.

"I remember watching him when I was around 10 years old thinking he's an amazing fighter, and one day I'll share the ring with him," Jarvis told Sky Sports.

Now 24 years old, Jarvis has made a stellar start to his ONE Championship career and is looking to go one further challenging for the lightweight world title in Muay Thai.

He will take on vastly experienced champion Regian Eersel, live on Sky Sports+ in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"For a long time, it's always been a dream of mine to fight for ONE Championship let alone for a world title, so it's a bit of a pinch me moment," he told Sky Sports.

"Until you get the shot it's only a dream, when we got the call up, its dream become reality."

Jarvis is convinced the timing of the world title fight he's been waiting for will favour him: "He's coming to the backend of his career now and I'm just getting going, and it's the perfect time to come through and swap roles."

Jarvis believes he's ready for every situation that could occur on fight night. He outlined: "He's known for his knockout power with lots of good stoppages, he's got high IQ, knows how to store energy for the later rounds and that comes with experience.

"You've only got to look at his record and who he's beat, I think he's defended the kickboxing belt 13 times and the Muay Thai belt three or four times, so his numbers do the talking for him and he's an established fighter."

But Jarvis warned: "I'm very hungry for what's to come.

"He should be worried about everything."

'G-Unit' Jarvis lost his ONE debut, on a split decision, but bounced back with a four-fight winning streak that has culminated in this world title bout.

Last year when he knocked out Rungrawee 'Legatron' Sitsongpeenong, in real time in his post-fight interview he successfully persuaded the promotion's owner Chatri Sityodtong to give him a contract.

"The talking was done inside the ring with the knockout, but I backed it up with my words and people said that it came from the heart," he reflected.

"My dream was just to fight on ONE Championship, and when I done that, I wanted a bit more. The next was to get a contract because that meant more fame, money and motivation."

A win versus a future legend of the sport in Reigan Eersel will take Jarvis to another level.

"If you beat someone like Regian, you beat everyone who he's beat, that's how I look at it," he said.

"So, it's going to be amazing achievement to beat or knock out Regian and pick up a ONE Championship world title at the same time. That's my motivation right now.

"The sky is the limit already but winning something like that would set up not just my life but my family's life.

"I don't know where it could take me, I'm focused on this moment for now."

