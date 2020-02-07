Usain Bolt says NFL star Tyreek Hill has 'no chance' of making Tokyo Olympics

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt says NFL star Tyreek Hill has "no chance" of making the US team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hill, whose side ended a 50-year wait for Super Bowl glory with victory over San Francisco 49ers, said before the match that he is seriously considering trying to make the US Olympic team this year.

Hill, who is perhaps the fastest man in the NFL, may have run quality sprint times in high school that were non-wind assisted (10.19 seconds in 100 metres, 20.14 in 200 metres) eight years ago, but Bolt pointed out the 25-year-old would need to run the 200 metres three times over three days at June's US Olympic trials.

"No chance," the retired world record holder told NBCSports when asked about Hill's stated quest.

"A lot of people think it's about one-off runs, but it's rounds that really show who you are and the amount of work you do. So I think no, he wouldn't make the team."

Hill also would need to run a lot faster. The final automatic qualifiers for the US Rio Olympic team, the third-place finishers at the 2016 trials, clocked 9.98 seconds in the 100 metres and 20.00 seconds in the 200 metres.

Just to qualify for the 2020 trials Hill would need to run 10.05 in the 100 metres or 20.24 in the 200 metres.