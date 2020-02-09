Athletics News

Home

GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi shines in Torun at Copernicus Cup

Last Updated: 09/02/20 5:00pm

Andrew Pozzi was just one hundreth of a second slower than in Paris (copyright: WorldAthletics)
Andrew Pozzi was just one hundreth of a second slower than in Paris (copyright: WorldAthletics)

Andrew Pozzi continued his blistering start to the indoor campaign with another fine hurdling show in Poland on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Sky Sports Scholar kicked off his season in Paris last week with a world-leading 7.52 seconds to win the final for his fastest-ever opener.

Pozzi was back on the track at the Copernicus Cup meeting in Torun and he looked in full control yet again.

Britain's 2018 world indoor champion stormed home in the 60m hurdles, clocking 7.53 after a 7.58 heat.

"It was so good to win in Torun and continue to be unbeaten so far this year," Pozzi said.

Also See:

"It was a great race against a really strong field, and hopefully we gave the crowd a lot of excitement.

"It wasn't the best race for me personally so I'm really happy to run the time that I did as I know I can improve a lot going forward."

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK