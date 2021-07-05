Katarina Johnson-Thompson to compete at British Grand Prix
Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the long jump at British Grand Prix in Gateshead on July 13; the world heptathlon champion has only competed once in 2021; she suffered a serious Achilles injury at the end of last year
Last Updated: 05/07/21 1:17pm
World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete at the British Grand Prix as she looks to prove her fitness ahead of this summer's Olympics.
The 28-year-old is due to line up in the long jump in the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead on July 13.
- Katarina Johnson-Thompson: Heptathlon world champion targeting two more Olympic Games
- Tokyo Olympics: Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be ready, says GB head coach Christian Malcolm
Johnson-Thompson suffered a serious Achilles injury at the end of last year and has only competed once in 2021, clearing 1.84m in the high jump at a low-key meet in Montpellier last week.
She's back 💪 @JohnsonThompson to feature in a world-class long jump field at the #MullerBritishGP!— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 5, 2021
Get your tickets to see the World Heptathlon Champion in action ➡️ https://t.co/T23rviaugK 🎟#DiamondLeague https://t.co/650ovB1Ny4 pic.twitter.com/DkzsC4dFDN
She was included in Team GB's track and field team subject to demonstrating her fitness ahead of the Tokyo Games.
She said: "Training has been going well and I'm so pleased to be competing at a big event like the Muller British Grand Prix. I'm really looking forward to being out there in front of a home crowd who always generate such a great
atmosphere."
It is also Gateshead's second Diamond League meet of the season with Dina Asher-Smith competing in the 200m before flying to Japan with the Olympics starting in under three weeks.