Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after alleged petrol attack

This article contains references that some may find distressing ; Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after petrol attack, allegedly by former boyfriend; Cheptegei finished 44th in women's marathon at 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died at the age of 33 after reportedly being attacked by her former boyfriend

Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died at the age of 33 after she was allegedly attacked by her former boyfriend.

Police say Cheptegei was doused with petrol and set on fire at her home in Western Kenya, suffering extensive burns.

The Ugandan Athletics Federation posted on X: "We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei following a vicious attack by her boyfriend.

"May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Cheptegei finished 44th in the marathon at the recent Paris Olympics, while she won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Thailand in 2022.

Cheptegei's parents said their daughter had bought land in the Trans-Nzoia area to be near Kenya's many athletic training centres.