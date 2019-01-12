Laura Muir secures Great Britain relay win at Great Stirling Cross Country

Laura Muir anchored Great Britain to victory in the Great Stirling Cross Country mixed relay.

Muir's fellow Scot Jamie Williamson and England's Alex Bell and Phil Sesemann were the other members of the hosts' victorious quartet.

Muir ran the final kilometre in four minutes, 38 seconds as GB triumphed in a time of 17 minutes, 36 seconds.

Europe claimed second place with the United States in third.

Muir, 25, will now head for some warm-weather training before taking part in the British Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham in February.

The European 1500m gold medal winner will then be in Glasgow for the European Indoor Championships, which begin on March 5.