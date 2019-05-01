Mo Farah hints at track return after turning down marathon at World Championships in Doha

Mo Farah finished fifth at Sunday's London Marathon

Mo Farah has turned down the opportunity to run the marathon at the IAAF World Championships in Doha later this year.

The four-time Olympic champion Farah has declined to take an automatic place in the marathon in Doha this October, hinting he might be thinking of returning to the track.

Farah finished fifth in Sunday's London Marathon in the second fastest time by a Briton.

Fellow marathon runners Callum Hawkins and Dewi Griffiths were named among the first six athletes in the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team.

Britain can fill three spots for each event so there remains the option for Farah to be a late addition to the squad.

Charlotte Purdue has been selected alongside Tish Jones in the GB team after the 27-year-old ran a personal best - the third fastest time by a British woman - in London at the weekend.

Cameron Corbishley and Dominic King have been selected as Britain's representatives for the men's 50km race walk.