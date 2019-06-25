GB sprinter Imani Lansiquot satisfied at Meeting Stanislas in Nancy

Imani Lansiquot looks in good form as she races around Europe

Imani Lansiquot may have trailed the winner by 0.01 of a second but the GB sprinter was more than satisfied with her efforts at the Meeting Stanislas.

The 21-year-old Sky Sports Scholar from south London has had a lively start to the outdoor campaign and continued her form with third sport in the 100m race in Nancy.

Lansiquot kick-started her summer season earlier in June with 11.35 seconds at the inaugural Irena Szewinska Memorial event in Bydgoszcz.

And after beating that time by 0.01 secs with another third place in France, Lansiquot said: "I was really really happy with that and it was a much better technical race than my efforts in Poland.

"I wished I had run quicker than 11.34 but the first two girls were 11.33 so I just missed by a whisker!

"I'm so so happy and it's still really early in the season so it's good and I'm really looking forward to my race in Switzerland.

"That's where I'll be hoping to get my times down and keep running a better technical race."

Lansiquot is working towards the World Championships in Doha at the end of September followed by the Tokyo Olympics next summer.