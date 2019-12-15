London Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge to defend title in 2020 after sub two-hour run
Last Updated: 15/12/19 3:19pm
Eliud Kipchoge has chosen the London Marathon in April 2020 as his first race since becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, organisers said on Sunday.
Kipchoge, who ran one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds in a special race in October, will be seeking his fifth London title on April 26. His barrier-breaking run in Vienna did not count as an official world record due to the use of revolving pacemakers who came in and out of the run, as well as a moving drinks provider.
The Kenyan already holds the world record with his 2:01:39 from winning the Berlin Marathon in September 2018.
"I love running in London where the crowd support is always wonderful," the Olympic champion said.
"Breaking the two-hour barrier in Vienna was an incredible moment. It showed that no human is limited and that is a belief that continues to drive me on to set new objectives.
"Making history in London is my next target. I am proud that I am currently the only male able-bodied athlete to have won this great race four times and that no one, male or female, has won it more than that."
The 35-year-old is tied with Ingrid Kristiansen for the most wins in London by an able-bodied athlete. The Norwegian won four London Marathon titles between 1984 and 1988.
Kipchoge's London titles came in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.