London Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge to defend title in 2020 after sub two-hour run

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates in the finish area of a special course after busting the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon on October 12 in Vienna

Eliud Kipchoge has chosen the London Marathon in April 2020 as his first race since becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, organisers said on Sunday.

Kipchoge, who ran one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds in a special race in October, will be seeking his fifth London title on April 26. His barrier-breaking run in Vienna did not count as an official world record due to the use of revolving pacemakers who came in and out of the run, as well as a moving drinks provider.

The Kenyan already holds the world record with his 2:01:39 from winning the Berlin Marathon in September 2018.

"I love running in London where the crowd support is always wonderful," the Olympic champion said.

"Breaking the two-hour barrier in Vienna was an incredible moment. It showed that no human is limited and that is a belief that continues to drive me on to set new objectives.

"Making history in London is my next target. I am proud that I am currently the only male able-bodied athlete to have won this great race four times and that no one, male or female, has won it more than that."

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge has won the London Marathon four times - including victory in 2019.

The 35-year-old is tied with Ingrid Kristiansen for the most wins in London by an able-bodied athlete. The Norwegian won four London Marathon titles between 1984 and 1988.

Kipchoge's London titles came in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.