CAS expects decision on Russia appeal against four-year international competition ban ban by end of 2020

Russia is appealing against sanctions that will prevent athletes from competing under their flag at international events such as the Tokyo Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) expects to make a decision on Russia’s appeal against their four-year ban on competing at international events by the end of the year.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) declared the country's anti-doping agency, RUSADA, non-compliant with its code in December last year over alleged manipulation of laboratory data.

Russia has denied the allegations.

RUSADA's subsequent appeal against WADA's decision and a series of sanctions has this week been heard by the CAS during an arbitration procedure in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"The arbitral panel in charge of the arbitration will now deliberate and prepare the arbitral award containing its decision," read a CAS statement.

"While it is difficult to predict exactly how long this process will take, it is anticipated that the arbitral award will be notified to the parties by the end of this year.

"Once the exact date is known, CAS will publish a short note on its website to advise when and how the decision will be announced."

Under the ban, Russia's teams and athletes can only compete at major sporting events, such as the Tokyo and Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games, as neutrals, without the country's flag or national anthem.

Sanctions imposed by WADA also include a bar on Russia hosting international events during the same four-year period.