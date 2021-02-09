World Indoor Tour: Laura Muir sets new british record to finish second in 1,500m in Lievin

Laura Muir set a new British record

Laura Muir set a new British record but top billing went to Gudaf Tsegay as the Ethiopian broke the 1,500 metres world indoor record in France on Tuesday.

Tsegay took more than two seconds off Genzebe Dibaba's old mark as she crossed the line in a time of three minutes 53.09 seconds at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Lievin.

Muir came home in a relatively-distant second but her time of 3mins 59.58secs made her the first Briton to break the four-minute barrier.

Compatriot Melissa Courtney-Bryant finished third in a personal best time of 4:04.79.

Jemma Reekie was triumphant in the 800m, winning in a time of 2:00.64. Keely Hodgkinson was fourth as she came home in 2:01.71.

Elsewhere, Ethiopian Getnet Wale came within 0.31 seconds of the indoor 3,000m record that has stood for 23 years.

Records nearly tumbled in the 60m hurdles, too, as Grant Holloway claimed the men's 60m hurdles in just 7.32 seconds, to take him within 0.02 seconds of the world indoor record owned by Colin Jackson and set back in 1994.

There was British success in the pole vault as Holly Bradshaw won with a score of 4.73m, while 800m runner Elliot Giles continued his positive start to 2021 with victory in a time of 1:45.49.